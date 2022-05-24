Azerbaijan working on restoration of mosques and places of worship in liberated lands - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan is currently working on the restoration of mosques and places of worship in its liberated territories, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations Gunduz Ismayilov said at a press conference on May 24, Trend reports.

According to him, a total of 67 mosques are located in the country's liberated lands.

The deputy chairman added that the Aghdam Juma Mosque and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha were partially ruined, while the remaining 65 mosques were completely destroyed by the Armenians.

"Comprehensive reconstruction projects of mosques and places of worship are presently carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated areas," Ismayilov stated.