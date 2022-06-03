TURKOVAC vaccine can be also produced in Azerbaijan - TUSEB (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The TURKOVAC vaccine can also be produced in Azerbaijan, Head of the Project Management and Support Department of TUSEB (Health Institutes of Turkey) Batuhan Yesilyurt told Trend.

According to Yesilyurt, within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan, testing of the above vaccine is conducted in the country.

"This vaccine is currently used in Turkey. In Azerbaijan, it’s being tested with the participation of 300 volunteers. After testing is completed, we’ll be able to use this vaccine if necessary,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic gradually declines, but we must not forget that humanity has faced pandemics many times. This situation may repeat. The Azerbaijani people should know that there is already a Turkish vaccine against COVID-19, and it can be used,” added the official.

The Turkish-made vaccine began to be tested in Azerbaijan since the end of December last year.