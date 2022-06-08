Scuderia AlphaTauri racers optimistic about Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Scuderia AlphaTauri team racer Pierre Gasly is optimistic about the upcoming Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [will be held on June 10-12 in Baku], Trend reports citing the press service of the AlphaTauri team.

"I have a good feeling about this race as the Baku circuit is only made up of slow corners. I think the layout could potentially work for us. We must not forget that there is a long main straight ahead, so we'll see how we handle it,” Gasly said.

“I'm quite optimistic that our team can do well there, we did really well here last year as I finished third on the podium after qualifying 4 and it was a great race for the team," he added.

His teammate Yuki Tsunoda expressed hope that the AlphaTauri team will be able to have a clean racing week in Azerbaijan and score some points.

"Last year's race in Baku was really strong for us. I qualified eighth and was fifth in the race until I lost a couple of places in the last moments after the red flag, leaving one lap to go," he said.

Tsunoda also noted the features of the Baku track, which he especially likes.

“I especially like Sector 2 where it goes past old buildings and there are a lot of opportunities to go beyond the very long straight, so overall I like it. The team needs to have a strong weekend, putting everything together to achieve the best possible result," he said.