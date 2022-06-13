Azerbaijan to provide more martyr, war veteran families with housing in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A total of 3,000 families of martyrs and veterans of the First Karabakh War (in the 1990s) were provided with apartments and private houses in Azerbaijan in 2021, Board Chairman of the Social Services Agency Vugar Behbudov said Trend reports.

Behbudov made the remark at a press conference on the issues of providing apartments and cars, and social services to the families of martyrs and veterans in the post-war period.

He noted that last year, apartments and private houses were also provided to 3,500 families of martyrs and veterans of the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

According to the official, by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the program on provision of apartments to families of martyrs and veterans was expanded by five times, and a program on their provision with 3,000 apartments was implemented in 2021.

In total, over the past period, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provided apartments or private houses to more than 12,500 martyr families and veterans.

By the presidential decree dated August 25, 2021, apartments are also provided to the veteran Heroes of the Second Karabakh War and the families of the martyr Heroes of the Second Karabakh War.

This year, more than 500 apartments have already been provided to families from socially vulnerable groups. In total, this year it’s planned to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and veterans.