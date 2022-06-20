University of Bologna on preliminary study visit to Azerbaijan within Italy-Azerbaijani University

A delegation of four experts from The Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences of the University of Bologna headed by the Vice-Rector for International Relations Raffaella Campaner and the Director of the International Relations Division Dr. Giovanna Filippini was in Azerbaijan on June 14-18, 2022. The purpose of the visit was to carry out preliminary study for building School of Agriculture and Food Science within the Italy-Azerbaijan University, which will be based at ADA University.

To create academic programs in line with strategic development goals in agriculture and food, the delegation made trips to fields of agricultural activities out in the regions, a research institute and a greenhouse in the outskirts of Baku with support of the Ministry of Agriculture. Besides in-depth discussions were carried out with both ministries of agriculture and education, as well as with the industry representatives to tailor academic programs to address current challenges in the sector.

High level discussions were maintained due to the importance of the initiative to both countries. The delegation met with the Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri to discuss the framework of the collaboration. The visit was concluded with discussions with Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev and Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov.

According to Galib Mammad, the head of the Task Force for Italy-Azerbaijan University, building body of scholars and manpower of competence will be one of the priorities of the University. The programs will cover strategic areas such as Agricultural and Food Science, Horticulture, Precision and Sustainable Farming, Food System Management. These programs will be taught together with the University of Bologna.

The delegation underlined that this partnership will not be about building schools and programs only. It will be about promoting a transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive food system. Italy, and especially the University of Bologna has an outstanding expertise in food system research and education.

The preliminary study was concluded on June 18. A delegation from Milan Polytechnic University arrives in Azerbaijan on preliminary study for building of School of Architecture and Design.

The ground-breaking ceremony of Italy-Azerbaijan University took place on April 2, 2022, with participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi di Maio along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev.