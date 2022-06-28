NARGIS Publishing House opens 'Planet Calling' environmental exhibition in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. NARGIS Publishing House inaugurated the traditional exhibition called Planet Calling and dedicated to environmental issues at Baku Boulevard on June 24, 2022, Trend reports.

The showcase features 13 installations made from hard-to-recycle materials and industrial waste, including the artwork Energy of Future presented by students of the Republican Children and Youth Development Center under the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

NARGIS Publishing House has also presented its work, called The Lighthouse.

Representatives of ministries and institutions of Azerbaijan, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher Shahin Seyidzade, photographer Reza Deghati and others were among the special guests of the exhibition.

Presenter Tural Asadov welcomed the guests and mentioned numerous social and environmental projects initiated by NARGIS's Editor-in-Chief Ulviyya Mahmud.

Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov took the floor next. He thanked for the invitation and noted that the very title of the exhibition contained an essential message, a call to action.

“Unfortunately, the ecological problem is relevant all over the world and has a negative effect on humanity. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, great attention is paid to the problem of ecological balance in our country. And I would like to emphasize the large-scale activities of the NARGIS Publishing House in this regard," Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov touched upon the problem of environmental education and the upbringing of the younger generation. He highlighted the exhibited installation of used batteries made by the students of the Republican Children and Youth Development Center under the Ministry of Education.

He spoke about master classes for educational institutions held over the past three years with the support of the 'Ecoclub' of the 'Green Network' movement, operating under the Republican Children and Youth Development Center under the Ministry of Education.

Afterward, the floor was taken by the Director of the Republican Children and Youth Development Center Firuza Sultanzade, who thanked all the participants and organizers of the exhibition. The authors of the installation Energy of the Future, the schoolchildren shared their impressions as well.

The project has been backed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the Executive Power of Baku city, OJSC Azerenerji, OJSC Azerishig, OJSC Azersu, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Baku Steel Company CJSC, the Baku Transport Agency, the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, and Space 13.

Having introduced the exhibit to the visitors, the NARGIS team planted a traditional tree on the Boulevard. The event ended with a performance by Nijat Mansimov.

Planet Calling exhibition is open until 22 August. Admission to the exhibition is free.