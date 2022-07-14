Vagif Poetry Days continue in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Vagif Poetry Days continued in front of the museum-mausoleum of the great Azerbaijani poet in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

While delivering a speech at the event, Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar noted the liberation of Shusha from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

The writer underscored the events held in liberated Shusha, talked about the stages of the creative path of genius poet Molla Panah Vagif, as well as read his poems.

"Glory be to the victorious Azerbaijani army, to President Ilham Aliyev, who worthily fulfilled his father's will, to Shusha, to our people," he said.

In his turn, people's writer Chingiz Abdullayev noted that he spent his childhood in Shusha.

"The Azerbaijani people have been looking forward to this day for many years. Many of our servicemen, gave their lives for Karabakh's liberation with belief in the country and its president. It is thanks to them that we have gathered here today," Abdullayev stated.

Afterward, participants of the event listened to Azerbaijani mughams.

During the "Igidlarin sozu" (Sayings by the brave) composition, poets-participants of the second Karabakh war gave speeches under mugham.

At the end of the event, patriotic poems by prominent Azerbaijani poets were read.