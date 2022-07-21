Azerbaijan expanding work of its 'ASAN' centers in Sumgayit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Sumgayit regional ‘ASAN’ center #2 began to function on July 21, Head of the Public Relations Department of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Elnur Niftaliyev told the media, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was held on July 20, in presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Niftaliyev noted that the first 'ASAN' center in Sumgayit continues to operate, serving up to 3,000 citizens daily.

"Taking into account serious growth in demand for services, the second center was built. About 54 million requests have been received by ASAN centers throughout Azerbaijan up until now," Niftaliyev said.