Azerbaijan confirms 121 more COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Azerbaijan has detected 121 new COVID-19 cases, 113 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 802,060 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,147 of them have recovered, and 9,761 people have died. Currently, 3,152 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,424 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,072,185 tests have been conducted so far.