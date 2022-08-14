Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team grabs medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. The ceremony of awarding winners and prize-winners in aerobic gymnastics competitions took place at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani national team was represented at the competition by members of the aerobic gymnast team – Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva and Khoshgedem Guliyeva.

In general, the Azerbaijani national team won five awards at the competitions – 2 gold and 3 silver.

Vladimir Dolmatov won a gold medal in the individual program among men, Madina Mustafayeva - a silver medal in the individual program among women, Dolmatov and Mustafayeva among mixed pairs - a gold medal, the trio, which included Khoshgedem Guliyeva, Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, won a silver medal.

Along with this, the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team became the silver medalist of Islamic Solidarity Games teams competition.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.