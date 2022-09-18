Azerbaijan confirms 180 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan has detected 180 new COVID-19 cases, 269 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819 518 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807 967 of them have recovered, and 9 886 people have died. Currently, 1 665 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2 718 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 215 763 tests have been conducted so far.