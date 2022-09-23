Azerbaijan to make process of receiving grants more transparent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The process of receiving grants in Azerbaijan will become more transparent, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to law 'On grants', which was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.

According to the amendment, the register of grants received by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority on behalf of Azerbaijan or on behalf of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority will be maintained in the manner established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

The main goal of the proposed amendment is to ensure transparency in obtaining grants, the formation of a system that meets modern requirements in this area, the creation of a unified information system covering the necessary information on grants, ensure the maintenance of the prescribed register based on the same forms, methods and principles.