Azerbaijan discloses plans for resettlement in liberated territories by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Around 66,000 people are expected to resettle in Azerbaijan's liberated territories at the initial stage covering 2022 to 2026, Senior Advisor of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha) Araz Imanov said, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 66,000 landmines and unexploded ordnance have been detected in liberated lands since November 2020.

"Independent UN experts believe in the existence of nearly one million landmines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories, the complete removal of which will take 25 years and $50 billion," Imanov added.