Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A total of 847 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 364 citizens, the second dose - 130 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 319 citizens. As many as 61 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,890,389 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,939 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,516 people – the second dose, 3,379,197 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,737 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.