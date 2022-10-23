Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora organised musical and culinary presentation in Basel (PHOTO)

Society Materials 23 October 2022 10:38 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora organised musical and culinary presentation in Basel, Switzerland, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Swiss Confederation and Principality of Lichtenstein Fuad Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page on October 23, Trend reports.

"Representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora from “Assosiation of Friends Azerbaijan” have organised nice Azerbaijani musical and culinary presentation for spectators of Querfeld Intercultural Film Festival in Basel, where Azerbaijani movie "Pomegranate Orchard" was performed. Embassy thanks our diaspora activists," he wrote.

