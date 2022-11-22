Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan presents new digital products in justice sector

Society Materials 22 November 2022 10:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan presents new digital products in justice sector

Follow Trend on

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In Azerbaijan, it will be possible the register the facts of birth and death electronically, the Head of the State registration of civil status acts Department of the Ministry of Justice, Reyhana Kerimova told Trend.

"In addition, electronic issuance of certificates on the family composition and family status is available through the application "Mobile population". This application is the sub-application of the "Mobile notariate" application," said Kerimova.

She noted that the "Mobile notariate" application has more than 400,000 users.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more