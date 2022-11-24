Australian coach commends performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijani gymnasts remarkably perform their program, and it was interesting for me to watch their performance, the coach of the Australian team in group exercises Kylie Anderson, who is in Baku, told Trend on November 24.

The training of the group team of Australia in rhythmic gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. The training started a few days ago and is productive. Tomorrow we’ll go to Georgia, and then to Singapore, where we’ll also have a training,” Anderson said. “The training in the Gymnastics Arena in Baku is a great opportunity to prepare our athletes because there is everything necessary for successful and fruitful training. Azerbaijani coaches introduce us to their methodology and program."

The coach also said that she saw the performance of the Azerbaijani group rhythmic gymnastics team in the recording.

"I really liked the performance of the Azerbaijani gymnasts. During the training in Baku, we also saw the training of the second team of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises, they perform the elements remarkably,” she noted. “In general, the history of the development and achievements of gymnastics in Azerbaijan attracts me, which is why we chose your country and this beautiful gym for training camps.”

Anderson added that the Australian gymnasts, who are part of the group team, had performed individually until July of this year.