Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber conducts inspection at ANAMA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber published the results of the audit of public funds and property management at the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports on December 7 via the chamber.

In accordance with the work plan for 2022, the activities of ANAMA from January 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 were covered by state financial control measures.

According to the chamber’s report, a significant increase in the need for mine and unexploded ordnances clearance activities compared to previous years has contributed to the expansion of ANAMA’s activities, with special attention paid to strengthening the material and technical base and human resources within modern requirements.

Speaking about the audit results, the Accounts Chamber noted that the executed contracts within the framework of the state order in connection with payment contained clauses that didn’t correspond to the essence of the state order.

Besides, the financing of demining activities didn’t fully comply with the criteria of the legislation governing relations between the client and the contractor.

