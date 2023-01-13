Social benefits, pensions of more than 800,000 people increased in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. In general, social benefits and pensions for more than 800,000 people have increased, Trend reports referring to Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Anar Kerimov.

He made the remark during the briefing of the ministry that was dedicated to the decrees and orders signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to him, this is the fourth package of the social reforms, providing for the increase in salary, pensions, and benefits, that have been implemented in Azerbaijan over the past 5 years.

He noted that the monthly wages of employees of the number of organizations funded by the state budget have increased on average by 15 percent. Saying this, he added that new decrees and orders also envisage further increases in benefits and pensions.

Kerimov said the presidential pension for the families of martyrs has been increased to 600 manat ($352) from January 1, 2023). Benefits and pensions for people with disabilities have also been increased.

