Azerbaijan reveals number of enterprises suspending sand, gravel production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A total of 134 sand and gravel deposits are operating on the territory of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources Elchin Majidov said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

Majidov noted that these deposits are located mainly in the northern region - in the Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz districts, as well as in certain areas of the Imishli, Lankaran and Tartar districts.

According to him, during the agency's activity, the operations of 97 enterprises [involved in production of sand and gravel] in the beds of rivers flowing through the territory of the Imishli, Guba, Tartar, Barda, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Lankaran districts were suspended.

"Of these, 49 were enterprises in the territory of Guba, 21 - Imishli, and nine - Tartar district. In total, 128 permits have been issued for the operation of 51 sand and gravel deposits in the country. The agency issued permits for operation of 46 of the deposits through auctions from 2021 through 2022, and 10 of the auction winners are operating in Guba and Gusar districts,” added the official.