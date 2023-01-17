Azerbaijani MoD's leadership inspects military units of Land Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev, and other officials visited a military unit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The ministry's leadership inspected the admission process of military personnel, their participation in an initial basic training course, and comprehensive provision in the military unit with the largest number of young soldiers.

Colonel General Valiyev tasked officials with the military-patriotic upbringing of young soldiers, strict compliance with the requirements of legislation and military regulations, as well as paying special attention to the organization and conduct of intensive combat training.

Then the leadership visited the commando and other military units deployed on the border with Armenia and watched the intensive mountain training of military personnel.

Having met with commandos trained in a high mountainous area with difficult terrain, Colonel General Valiyev instructed them to focus on methods and tactics of conducting the battle during the practical training of servicemen.

In the training, held in the daylight hours and at nighttime, the officials studied tactical and fire training in mountainous conditions, the ability to cross mountain paths, passes, and high grounds, as well as issues of interoperability with other units.

During the tasks on troops’ mountain training fulfilled with consideration of the combat experience, special attention is paid to the improvement of the military personnel’s skills in overcoming natural obstacles in mountainous areas, the effective use of standard weapons, including drones, as well as the ability to conduct the battle in any weather conditions in the daylight hours and at nighttime.

The chief of the General Staff gave instructions to the relevant officials on improving the level of servicemen’s professional training, as well as increasing the intensity and quality of exercises and training.