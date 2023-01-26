Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku on April 21-23, 2023, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

According to the registration list, representatives from 44 countries across the world will take part in the competition, and will perform both in an individual program and in a group exercise program.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete on individual apparatuses and in the all-around.

The AGF Trophy Cup is traditionally awarded to the gymnast and team in group exercises with the highest score.

This will be the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan. Earlier, Baku hosted the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in 2005 and 2019.

Those who want to see the athletes' thrilling performances during the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup can purchase tickets online at https://iticket.az/ or at city ticket offices.

The ticket price is 10 manat ($5.8) for qualifications and 15 manat ($8.8) - for finals.

Detailed information about the competition will be regularly updated on the AGF website.