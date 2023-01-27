Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens killed, injured from mine explosions after Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A total of 46 people died as a result of mine and munition explosions after the 2020 Second Karabakh War was named, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, 233 people received injuries of varying severity as a result of the explosions since the end of the war.

The expanded meeting is dedicated to discussion of the work carried out by the prosecutor's office and the upcoming tasks.

