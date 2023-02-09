More trucks with humanitarian aid sent to quake-hit Türkiye from Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Twelve more trucks with humanitarian aid have been dispatched to the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci in his tweet, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that 10 trucks with humanitarian aid collected through the "Fraternal Aid" platform were sent to the disaster zone in Türkiye in the morning of Feb.9, and another 10 have left recently.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, 14,351 people have died, and 63,794 people have got injured in the quake so far.