Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations to send additional humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Following the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will send another batch of humanitarian aid to fraternal Türkiye in order to help in eliminating the quake implications, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Preparations are underway to dispatch humanitarian aid by air, as well as by special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 16,546 people have been killed, and 66,132 have got injured in the quake.