Society Materials 10 February 2023 20:57 (UTC +04:00)
Republican Seismic Survey Center urges citizens not to believe rumors about expected earthquakes in Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Statements by the so-called 'experts' claiming that an earthquake will occur in Azerbaijan have spread on social media platforms and a number of media outlets, Trend reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The Center noted that media representatives, in some cases, also refer to fake provocative posts aimed to stir up anxiety among the population.

"The seismic situation in the country is managed by a network of seismic stations of the Republican Seismic Survey Center. Currently, seismic activity in the country is at background level," said the Center.

In addition, the Center urged the citizens not to believe such provocative rumors.

