Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. As many as 250 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 56 citizens, the second dose – 122 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 64 citizens. As many as eight citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,945,463 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,124 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,972 people – the second dose, 3,398,952 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,415 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.