Azerbaijani victim of earthquake in Türkiye shares her story

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The building in which we lived collapsed before our eyes, said Ulviya Hasanova, the victim of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, Trend reports.

"Everything happened all of a sudden, around four o'clock in the morning. The building collapsed right before our eyes. I managed to wrap my six-month-old baby in a blanket and barely get out of the building. I believe our situation would be much worse if we hadn't arrived in Azerbaijan. I am very thankful to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who created the conditions for our arrival in Baku. We are currently under the supervision of a doctor," she said.

A total of 10 children (six boys and four girls) affected by the earthquake in Türkiye have been delivered to Azerbaijan. They are housed at the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics. Upon completion of the checkups, the children, together with their parents, will be sent to an orphanage under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.