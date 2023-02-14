Azerbaijani citizens commemorate earthquake victims in front of Turkish embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani citizens continue their visits to the Turkish embassy in Baku to honor the memory of those killed in the powerful earthquake, Trend reports.

The capital's residents bring flowers and wreaths to the embassy as a sign of mourning for the quake victims.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.