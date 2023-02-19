Brazilian gymnasts take first place in synchronized jumping at Trampoline World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Representatives of Brazil, Alice Gomes and Camilla Gomes, took first place with a score of 46.340 points at the Trampoline World Cup in Baku in the women's synchronized jumping program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by Svetlana Malkova and Ekaterina Kuleshova, representing Ukraine (46.010 points), and the bronze was taken by gymnasts from the USA, Jessica Stevens and Trinity Van Natta (44.500 points).

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.