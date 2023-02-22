Azerbaijan reveals total number of fish released into water bodies in liberated areas

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 22. About half a million different types of fish have been released into water bodies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Elshad Ahmadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, 1,500 golden trout grown at the enterprises of the ministry have been released into the Hakari river in the Lachin district.

"The purpose of this is to restore the population in natural reservoirs," he explained.

Previously, in December last year, 200,000 fish fry were released into the Basitchay and Hakari rivers passing through the Zangilan and Lachin districts.