Another batch of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sent to quake-affected Türkiye (PHOTO)

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, February 23. A humanitarian aid campaign for Türkiye earthquake victims continues in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit, Trend reports.

Six more modular houses and financial assistance of 91,000 manat ($53,529) have been sent to the fraternal country today.

Meanwhile, 21 modular houses, a sanitary unit, as well as humanitarian aid worth 812,000 manat ($477,651), have been sent from Sumgayit to the quake-hit Turkish provinces, over the past ten days.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power said that the modular houses were not sent empty, but filled with relief supplies

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.