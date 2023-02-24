Winner of Azerbaijan Tumbling Championship expresses joy about his excellent performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Young Azerbaijani gymnast, gold medalist of the 19th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling (jumping on an acrobatic track) in the age category of children Sanan Rzazada shared his joy with Trend that he could cope with the excitement and showed the great result.

According to the nine-year-old athlete, these competitions are of utmost importance in terms of demonstrating the training level of gymnasts.

"The competition went very well, I managed to cope with my worry and take first place," the Baku Gymnastics School's athlete emphasized.

The young gymnast noted he dreams of representing Azerbaijan at international tournaments in the future.

“I wish to perform at the European and World Championships. I've been doing gymnastics for around seven years, at first it was a little difficult, but you can overcome any difficulties through believing in yourself, in your strength, and training hard,” said the young athlete.

The Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A total of 62 gymnasts compete in trampoline jumping, and 32 in tumbling.

The gymnasts, representing the Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club Public Association, and specialized children's and youth sports school of Olympic Reserves No 13, will perform the individual programs in the age categories of children (2016-2017), youngsters (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2007-2010) and seniors (born in 2006 and older).