Azerbaijan plans to open ASAN Service in Nakhchivan this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. It is planned to open the ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Service in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2023, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the work on the opening of the ASAN Service is currently being completed.

ASAN Service under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.685 dated July 13, 2012.

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service was named the Best Government Service in the World and won the Global Government Excellence Award at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai on February 16. Previously, the Service was conferred with such international awards as United Nations Public Service Award and International Safety Award (in 2015).