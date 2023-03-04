Investigation underway after shooting in Baku's Khatai district - Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Investigation is underway in connection with the shooting in one of supermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, currently at the scene are employees of the Investigation Department, the Criminalistics Department of the Prosecutor General's Office and employees of the Prosecutor's Office of the Khatai district.

The prosecutor's office is investigating this fact, and the public will be provided with additional information.