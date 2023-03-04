Deadly explosion occurs in workshop of Baku's Binagadi district (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. An explosion has occurred at about 10:00 (GMT +4) in a tire workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, the Binagadi Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The prosecutor's office received information about the death of 41-years-old Parviz Dadashov following the accident.

Besides, the Ministry of Emergency Situations commenting on the issue said that the information about the explosion in Binagadi settlement was received to “112” hot line of the ministry.

The forces of the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately involved in the place.

When examining the scene, it was found that an explosion of a handicraft-made air compressor, not accompanied by ignition, occurred in the workshop with a total area of ​​32 sq. m.

From the impact of the blast wave, the roof of the workshop collapsed and one person working in the workshop died.

The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took appropriate security measures at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

A total of 75 explosions occurred in Azerbaijan during 2022.

This figure is two cases or three percent less than 2021's indicator. As a result of the explosions, 15 people died, 77 people were injured, while six of them were rescued.