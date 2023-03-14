All organizations aware of human rights violations in Armenia - Azerbaijani human rights defender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. All organizations are aware of the human rights violations in Armenia, Azerbaijani human rights defender Novella Jafarova said at an event of the Monitoring Group of Human Rights Organizations on human rights and freedom violations in Armenia, Trend reports.

She made the remark, following the release of the "Armenia: Democracy and Human Rights (2018-2023)" report by the Monitoring Group of Human Rights Organizations of Azerbaijan.

She noted that some international organizations do not want Azerbaijan to have stability.

“These organizations were against the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation, and don't even want to speak of the violation of human rights either in Armenia or in Georgia. They blame only Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, which is in fact the most democratic state in the region. The Monitoring Group of Human Rights Organizations' report on human rights and freedom violations in Armenia highlights countries, where human rights are infringed upon,” Jafarova said.