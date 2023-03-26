Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, and 6 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,398 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,104 of them have recovered, and 10,166 people have died. Currently, 128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 910 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,009 tests have been conducted so far.