First exhibition of Salvador Dali's works at Heydar Aliyev Center arouses great interest (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted the opening ceremony of the grandiose exhibition of works of one of the famous artists of the 20th century Salvador Dali, themed "Surrealism is Me", Trend reports.

The exposition of the ingenious Spanish painter, graphic artist, sculptor, director, and writer, one of the most famous representatives of surrealism Salvador Dali, presented in Azerbaijan for the first time, aroused great public interest. Among the guests were representatives of state and public organizations, diplomatic missions, cultural and scientific figures, creative intelligentsia, and youth.

Before the opening, a festive atmosphere of high art reigned in the center’s foyer, classical music was performed, and the guests were looking forward to viewing the exposition.

The works of Dali, including the artist's graphic works, samples of glass and bronze sculptures, as well as multimedia resembling "lively canvases", are among the largest collections of original works of Dali in the world presented by collector, founder and head of well-known Russian gallery "PS Gallery" Pavel Bashmakov.

This unique project takes visitors into the artist's world, and the multimedia zone, in which these images “revive”, give a deeper understanding of Dali’s world.

One of the notable features of the exhibition, organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijani "Synergy Partnership" company and the well-known Russian gallery "PS Gallery", there will also be a demonstration of surreal objects created from glass and original photographs of the artist.

Each work performed by Dali is not only a masterpiece of graphic art, a manifestation of innovation and a unique author's approach, but also a whole story.

At the opening, the Director of Synergy Partnership Rufat Abbasov noted the great importance of the exposition, expressing gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for assistance in the implementation of the project.

"Salvador Dali was a standards-breaking artist, inspiring future generations, and changing our worldview of art through surrealism. As the artist said, "Surrealism is me!". For fifteen years, Synergy Partnership implemented many important projects, but this grandiose exposition has become the subject of our special pride," said Abbasov, also expressing gratitude for the presentation of the collection to Bashmakov.

Bashmakov expressed admiration for the audience and the presentation of his unique collection at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

"I’m very glad to see so many beautiful and open faces. Baku has always been, remains, and will be one of the main cultural centers. A large number of wonderful people were born here, who made the culture diverse, great, glorified their city and country,” he noted. “I’m very glad that namely in Baku, we are opening a large project dedicated to the life and work of the great Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, and it’s especially pleasant that such a grandiose event takes place in the wonderful Heydar Aliyev Center - one of the most beautiful and significant works in the field of culture and architecture throughout the Caucasus.”

Bashmakov emphasized that this year marks the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

“The opening of this exhibition is our contribution and a gift to all of Azerbaijan in the year of the centenary of the great personality who is remembered and appreciated both in Azerbaijan and in Russia," Bashmakov added, expressing gratitude for the implementation of the project to the Heydar Aliyev Center and Synergy Partnership.

The opening of the exhibition "Surrealism is Me" in Baku has become a significant cultural event of the year and a real gift for lovers of high art. The embodiment of the philosophy and spirit of surrealism, outrageousness and hyper-emotionality - the works of Dali are difficult to interpret, to give a logical explanation to certain images, and details, and to read their meaning.

This is because the works consist of visual meanings, images, and allusions, and are built on the game of plots. From now on, guests of the Heydar Aliyev Center can see about a hundred works, and try to compare the meanings discovered by art historians with their own impressions and emotions that these surreal canvases generate.

The exhibition will be open until October 8, and the tickets have been already put up for sale at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center.