Turkish athletes who won 2023 European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan arrive in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Athletes from Türkiye who won the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan have arrived in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

The plane with the guests landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Turkish delegation includes European champions Nuray Güngör, Cansu Bekdash, Yusuf Fehmi Genc, silver medalist of the European Championship Gamze Altun, and President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation Talat Unlu.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a letter of congratulation to Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas and Gamze Altun, who won gold and silver medals respectively at the mentioned event in Yerevan.

"We express our particular appreciation to you for dedicating your victories to Azerbaijan. This once again proved that Türkiye always represents us and supports our just cause everywhere where Azerbaijan is not represented. This is another manifestation of indestructible Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood," the letter said.