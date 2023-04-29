First sprint race of Formula 2 teams within F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The first sprint race of Formula 2 teams in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 has ended, Trend reports.

The winner of the race was Oliver Bearman of the Prema Racing team.

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari won the qualifying round of the first sprint race. Despite the accident, he managed to win.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull team came in second, and his teammate Max Verstappen took the third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28 and will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.