First finalists of Eurovision 2023 determined (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The first semi-final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Liverpool Arena, Trend reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan - duet TuralTuranX (brothers Tural and Turan Bagmanov) performed the composition Tell me more. The authors of the song are the performers themselves.

Of the 15 countries, the first finalists were representatives of Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

37 countries take part in Eurovision 2023. The second semi-final will be held on May 11 with the participation of representatives (in order according to the draw) of Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia. In the final on May 13, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will join the top ten from each semi-final.

The results of the semi-final will be determined solely by the audience vote, while the results of the final will be determined by both the national jury and the audience vote. İTV presenter Narmin Salmanova will announce the voting results from the members of the Azerbaijani jury, and the presenter Azer Suleymanli will comment.

The slogan for Eurovision 2023 is United By Music. The logo is a chain of hearts beating in unison. Hosts of the competition in Liverpool - British singer Alisha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Yulia Sanina and Irish TV presenter Graham Norton.