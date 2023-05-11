Criminal investigation launched following death of Azerbaijani serviceman as result of provocation of Armenian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information that as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head, Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra active military service of the Azerbaijani army Orkhan Novruzalizade was killed, Trend reports.

The press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan and the Kelbajar Military Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal cases on these facts, questioned witnesses, appointed appropriate examinations and conducted other investigative actions.

The investigation under article 29.120.2.12 and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently ongoing. All measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of legislation and generally accepted norms and principles of international law.