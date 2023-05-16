Podium training of participants of 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics taking place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Podium training of the participants of the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics is taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The competition will be held on May 17-21 under the motto "Shine like a star".

In general, 315 graces (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, which will take place over five days, the graces will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

In the individual program, gymnasts will compete in certain types of exercises with balls, hoops, clubs and ribbons in the team competition and all-around.

Teams of group exercises among seniors will present programs with five hoops, three ribbons and two balls, while teams among juniors will compete in programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.