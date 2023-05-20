US ready to accept Azerbaijani students at its best universities - Chargé d'Affaires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijani students have the opportunity to study at the best universities in the US, Chargé d'Affaires of the US in Azerbaijan, Hugo Guevara, told journalists at the EducationUSA fair in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are very glad that Azerbaijan has the opportunity to send its best students abroad. US universities are ready to accept applications from the country's students and are eagerly waiting for them," Guevara said.

According to him, American universities and colleges are among the best in the world, with a high quality of education, a developed community of graduates and various extracurricular activities.

The range of educational institutions in the US varies from large public institutions to private small liberal arts colleges, and training in them is conducted by experienced professionals.

Guevara also noted that US higher education institutions offer financial support to students and their parents.

"US universities pay special attention to the diversity of educational programs, the development of critical thinking and inclusivity," he said.

The 13th annual EducationUSA fair, held in Baku, is supported by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Baku American Center and the American Council for International Education.

The event is attended by representatives of more than 30 universities and scholarship programs.

Within the framework of the exhibition, everyone was given the opportunity to learn about studying at US universities.