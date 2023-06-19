Mass grave discovered in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. A mass grave has been discovered on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The burial was discovered in the district's Sarijali village.

The persons whose bodies were found were killed by Armenian armed forces supposedly in 1992 [during the First Karabakh War].

According to preliminary investigations, the remains belong to four people buried there without observing any religious rites.

Their murder is another fact of war crime committed by the armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Previously, as a result of the relevant search activities, the mass graves were also found in Shusha city, the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavand (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district) and other areas.

Sarijali village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.