"Human Resources Summit 2023" forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.