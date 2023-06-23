Journalism and mass media play crucial role in development of relations between brotherly Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Journalism and mass media play a crucial role in the development of relations between brotherly Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said at an event dedicated to the Day of Press and Mass Media Workers of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

"We are very impressed by the work of Azerbaijani journalists who actively and promptly cover important events and facts, and help government agencies to promote foreign policy, so we (diplomats) are aware of all the news. History remembers cases when Azerbaijani journalists performed their work at the cost of their own lives," he said.

“In this regard, I want to honor the bright memory of Chingiz Mustafayev, Maharram Ibrahimov, Siraj Abyshev, and others who gave their lives for their cause, in the name of justice, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he added.

Ashrafkhanov noted that today's event has a deep meaning and significance from the point of view of an additional platform for bilateral dialogue between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The ambassador noted that it is doubly gratifying that this day is celebrated in a historically significant period - in the year of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"I want also to note the success of fraternal Azerbaijan in the field of media support. We welcome the important reforms carried out in this direction, including the adoption of the law "On Media" and the creation of the Media Development Agency, which are designed to develop the media and provide them with all possible support," he said.