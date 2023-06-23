Azerbaijani archer to compete in 1/32 finals at European Games 2023 in Poland

KRAKOW, Poland, June 23. The first qualification stage of individual archery competitions among women has ended at the third European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Yaylagul Ramazanova scored 645 points, and she will move to the 1/32 finals, to face Paulina Ramanauskaite from Lithuania. In case of victory, Ramazanova will meet in the 1/16 finals with Caroline Lopez from France.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.