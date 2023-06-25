Qualification stage for women's skeet shooting at III European Games wraps up (PHOTO)

WROCLAW, POLAND, June 25. Azerbaijani women athletes have performed at the qualification stage in skeet shooting at III European Games, Trend reports.

Regina Meftahaddinova и Nurlana Jafarova competed in skeet, while Nigar Nasirova competed in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 meters.

Meftahaddinova hit 115 out of 125 targets, Jafarova - 109 accurate targets. Thus, they could not get into the number of 8 athletes who advanced to the next stage.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.